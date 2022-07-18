‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh visits show’s mural; Shares photos

ENA’s new series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ follows Park Eun Bin in the role of Woo Young Woo, a young, genius lawyer on the autism spectrum, who joins a big law firm. Joining her, Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of Lee Jun Ho, a sweet and helpful employee at the law firm.

On July 17, Kang Tae Oh shared photos of his visit to a mural for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. In two photos, Kang Tae oh poses beside the drawings of the character Woo Young Woo, and in another, he is pictured looking up at the character as she sits perched atop a whale. Meanwhile, two other photos show the actor next to a whale.

The adorable photos instantly make one think about Kang Tae Oh’s character Lee Jun Ho’s admiration for Park Eun Bin’s character Woo Young Woo. In particular, the soft look in Lee Jun Ho’s eyes as he looks at Woo Young Woo is immediately brought to mind.

Check out the photos, below:

Actor Kang Tae Oh was a member of the first-ever South Korean actor group, which was launched in 2013. Since then he has worked in a number of projects, including ‘Forever Young’, ‘Flower of Queen’, ‘The Tale of Nokdu’, ‘Love with Flaws’, ‘Doom at Your Service’, ‘Thirty-Nine’, and more. In particular, Kang Tae Oh’s role as Lee Yeong Hwa in ‘Run On’, opposite Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and alongside Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung, earned him a lot of love and praise.

With his current role, Kang Tae Oh’s popularity is increasing even more. Not only is ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receiving higher viewership with every new episode, but for the first week of July, Kang Tae Oh ranked number one on the list of most searched actors for the week. He is followed by fellow cast members Park Eun Bin, Kang Ki Young, and Jeon Bae Soo ranking in spots two, three, and four, respectively.

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 5 & 6 Review: Park Eun Bin finds herself grappling with rivalry & prejudice

