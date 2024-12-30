'Felt guilty...': MAMAMOO's Hwasa reveals battling anorexia; ex-SISTAR's Soyou shares how extreme dieting caused her to faint

MAMAMOO's Hwasa is known for being an inspiration to her fans, promoting positive body image, and breaking barriers with her unconventional style. However, she had to overcome many obstacles to reach where she is today. Recently, she has revealed how she suffered from eating disorders in her early career. ex-SISTAR's Soyou joined her, sharing her own experience with extreme dieting and panic disorders.

On December 29, SBS released a special documentary titled Bodymentary: Confessions About Weight. The project featured prominent entertainment figures like Hwasa, Soyou, Kim Wan Sun, Han Seung Yeon, and Jun Hyo Sung. They talked about their experiences with overcoming extreme social and beauty standards in the Korean entertainment industry, shocking fans with many revelations.

The documentary began with Hwasa's story. The MAMAMOO member revealed that during her trainee days, she was judged daily because of her weight and was forced into extreme dieting. She recalled that once she ate a black sesame rice cake but later she felt guilty about it and then became sick afterwards. The incident stayed with her for long. Further talking about her eating disorder, the Maria singer revealed that she developed anorexia and depression. It took her a long time to realize what was going on.

In the documentary, Hwasa also recalled facing criticism from netizens. She talked about a petition that demanded her departure from MAMAMOO. "It’s part of being an idol, but back then, the expectations were especially strict," the K-pop idol lamented.

On the other hand, Soyou, who was a member of the girl group SISTAR, also talked about facing similar situations during her early days as a K-pop idol. She remembered that once she collapsed on the street and even had to rush to the emergency room due to extreme dieting.

Soyou admitted that she continued to think about gaining weight even while on IV fluids; that's how deep-rooted it was. She shared that this experience ultimately transformed into panic disorder.

Both Soyou and Hwasa are amazingly successful women today who only deliver positive messages through their music. The MAMAMOO member has reflected on her rocky journey and body image issues through many songs like Maria, I Love My Body, and more.

