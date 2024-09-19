MAMAMOO’s Hwasa takes over streets of Paris with charismatic flair in 2nd solo EP O title track NA music video; Watch

Hwasa is back with another banger! On September 19, at 6:30 PM KST (3:00 PM IST), the MAMAMOO member dropped the music video for her solo comeback EP O title-track NA. The K-pop star has once again returned with her confident and unapologetic avatar, taking over the streets of Paris with her fierce dance moves, which have been choreographed by Street Fighter 2 famed JAM Republic’s Kristen.

The music video for NA starts with a picturesque city view as Hwasa sips a cup of tea sitting on a terrace as a true Parisian. A cinematic montage shows her in various places in the city as she channels self-esteem with lyrics like “Probably you think you can treat me casually/ How much is that twisted pride of yous?/ Stop right there, gentleman, cause you are not my type/ Turn around and leave, I’m not playing (translated).”

The Maria hitmaker then takes us to a fountain in the heart of the city, much like the one we have seen in front of Emily’s apartment in Emily in Paris. She steals the spotlight with her smooth dance moves as the backup dancers come to her support.

The pre-chorus is unarguably the best part of Hwasa’s NA and so is the hookstep. In the second verse of the song, the MAMAMOO member brings out her rapping skills, living up to her moniker ‘Mother of K-pop’.

Advertisement

Co-composed by PSY, NA is a surefire hit and an unexpected party anthem. Through the power-injecting lyrics, Hwasa effortlessly sings about her credence, fortitude, and self-love, continuing her signature theme found in her previous hits like Maria, TWIT, and I Love My Body.

Overall, the lyrics, the presentation, the cinematography, the concept, and not to mention Hwasa herself live up to the track’s name, which translates to ‘I’.

Watch Hwasa’s music video for NA here:

Hwasa, a member of the four-piece girl group MAMAMOO is renowned for her unconventional take on K-pop. She has always been that artist who never shies away from breaking barriers and industry norms. With her style, looks, and music, she has been inspiring fans to embrace their uniqueness and establish a self-identity. Her new track NA adds to her many anthems on self-love.

ALSO READ: ‘Just princessing’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie recalls special red carpet moment at The Idol's Cannes premiere