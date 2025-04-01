Garosero reveals metadata backing Kim Soo Hyun singing a song in 2018, exposing his denial of dating minor Kim Sae Ron

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has escalated following new revelations. On March 31, 2025, the actor held an emergency press conference to address allegations that he had dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Kim Soo Hyun denied the claims, stating that their relationship began in 2019 when she was legally an adult.

Hoverlab (also known as Garosero Research Institute) responded by releasing additional videos that allegedly show Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron before she turned 18. Among the evidence disclosed was the metadata of a video Kim Soo Hyun had sent to Kim Sae Ron, in which he is seen singing the song Only You, My Love from The Moon Embracing the Sun OST. The metadata indicates that the video was recorded on June 21, 2018, meaning Kim Sae Ron was 17 years old, a high schooler, given her birthday on July 31, 2000.

The release of this information has led to increased scrutiny of Kim Soo Hyun. Many online discussions focus on whether the video confirms a romantic relationship before Kim Sae Ron became an adult. Public opinion remains divided, with some questioning the significance of the video and others considering it as supporting evidence of the allegations.

As the controversy grows, more details are being examined by the public and media. Supporters of Kim Soo Hyun argue that a single video does not prove a romantic relationship, while critics believe the footage adds weight to the claims against him. Legal experts suggest that metadata alone may not be enough to establish wrongdoing, but it raises questions that could influence public perception.

Garosero's disclosures have intensified the debate, and it remains to be seen how Kim Soo Hyun will address any further claims or evidence that may emerge. Kim Soo Hyun, on March 31, 2025, clearly clarified that he and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron, never dated when she was a minor. He even gave a timeline of their relationship. He shared that they were like a normal couple and also explained why he had to hide his relationship with Kim Sae Ron so that the Queen of Tears K-drama team wouldn't face any harm.