Kim Soo Hyun called 'King of Fake Tears' by fans after emotional defense at press conference amid Kim Sae Ron dating row

Kim Soo Hyun, who found himself entangled in Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal, finally addressed the media on March 31, 2025. During the press conference, he was extremely cautious with his words and strategic with his movements. However, despite his efforts to maintain composure, he ultimately broke down in tears while speaking. Dressed in a plain black suit, Kim Soo Hyun denied dating then-minor Kim Sae Ron and refuted claims that he had been framed by both Kim Sae Ron’s aunt and the controversial YouTube channel, Garosero Institute.

However, his statements failed to convince netizens. Many expressed their dissatisfaction with his attempt to clear his name, criticizing Kim Soo Hyun's behavior and presentation. Social media users were quick to attack the Queen of Tears actor, accusing him of treating the press conference as if it were a film premiere. One user commented, “Kim Soo Hyun, you f***ing shameless mfer. He literally showed up like he’s attending a movie premiere interview, with a face that has not a single sign of regret or remorse.”

Others dismissed his emotional breakdown as mere acting, branding his tears as insincere. One netizen wrote, “Bro thinks this is Queen of Tears Season 2 or what? Do we look this dumb to believe his fake tears? He can cry in jail.” Another added, “He really came to the press conference as an actor, not as a human being feeling any remorse. He cried crocodile tears trying to hold onto his career. Once again, Kim Soo Hyun put himself above everyone else and continued to paint Kim Sae Ron as a liar. Shame on him.”

Advertisement

Many sarcastically suggested that he should be awarded an Oscar for his emotional display, labeling him the ‘King of Fake Tears.’ As he addressed the leaked private messages between him and Kim Sae Ron, he was visibly emotional, shedding tears that failed to sway public opinion.

Despite his attempts to explain his side of the story, the backlash against Kim Soo Hyun continues to grow, with netizens refusing to be convinced by his tearful defense.