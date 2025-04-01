Kim Soo Hyun's denial of dating Kim Sae Ron as minor exposed as a lie with new Garosero evidence from 2015, netizens claim

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun held a highly anticipated press conference to address the ongoing controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The actor has consistently denied claims that he dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, stating that their relationship began only after she had reached adulthood. However, shortly after his press conference, the YouTube channel Garosero, which has been at the forefront of the scandal, leaked even more photos and videos purportedly proving their claims.

The allegations against Kim Soo Hyun have been intensifying ever since they were initially raised by Garosero and Kim Sae Ron’s family, and with each new leak, the pressure on the actor grows. The most recent revelations have stirred even more outrage online, with many netizens now calling for Kim Soo Hyun to retire from the industry entirely.

Among the newly released materials, one photo, in particular, has captured attention and raised serious questions. According to Garosero, the image was sent by Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Sae Ron via KakaoTalk in December 2015. At the time, Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old, as she was born in 2000. This directly contradicts Kim Soo Hyun’s consistent claims that he had no romantic involvement with Kim Sae Ron until she was an adult, further fueling doubts about his statements.

The leaked image shows Kim Sae Ron in what appears to be a personal moment, and Garosero claims that the photo was sent on December 12, 2015. To back up their assertion, netizens quickly began searching for any evidence that could confirm the authenticity of the photo. It didn’t take long for them to find additional material that seemed to corroborate Garosero’s claims.

On the same date, Kim Sae Ron had appeared as one of the hosts of MBC’s Music Core. Netizens quickly found clips and pictures of her from that episode, and they noted that she was wearing the same outfit and sporting the same hairstyle as in the leaked photo. This matching evidence appeared to support the idea that the photo was indeed taken in December 2015, as Garosero had claimed.

This discovery set off a firestorm of reactions from netizens. Many expressed disgust at the possibility that Kim Soo Hyun had been involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage, and some are now calling for the actor to retire from the entertainment industry altogether. Others, however, have remained skeptical, demanding further clarification from Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST, his agency, before making judgments.

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun addressed the accusations head-on. He vehemently denied having dated Kim Sae Ron when she was underage, reiterating that their relationship only began once she became an adult. Kim Soo Hyun appeared to be on the defensive throughout the event, as reporters pressed him on the details of his relationship with Kim Sae Ron, but he maintained that he had nothing to hide.

Despite his denials, the newly leaked evidence from Garosero appears to cast doubt on his version of events. The leaked photos and their timing suggest that Kim Soo Hyun may have been involved with Kim Sae Ron long before she turned 18, and this has led to a growing chorus of criticism from the public.

While Kim Soo Hyun stuck to his narrative, the fact that Garosero has continued to release new material raises serious questions. The YouTube channel has suggested that they have more evidence to back their claims, and many are wondering if the leaks will continue to mount until a thorough investigation is conducted.