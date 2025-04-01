Was YouTuber Garosero kicked out of Kim Soo Hyun's press conference on Kim Sae Ron dating row? Know what happened

Actor Kim Soo Hyun held a long-awaited press conference on March 31 to publicly address the growing controversy surrounding allegations of his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The event, held at the Stanford Hotel in Seoul, attracted major media attention, with journalists and news outlets eager to hear his response to the accusations. Among those present was journalist-turned-YouTuber Kim Se Ui, the operator of Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel that has been at the forefront of the controversy, making the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun widely known.

The controversy initially surfaced when Garosero released a series of pictures and letters between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. The channel claimed that the bereaved family had struggled to get mainstream media outlets to cover their concerns, prompting them to turn to Garosero to bring attention to the case. Since then, the YouTube channel has continued to report on the accusations, sparking heated debate among netizens and the entertainment industry.

Hours before the press conference, Kim Se Ui uploaded a video to Garosero’s official YouTube channel, provocatively titled "[On-site Dispatch] Sex Offender Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference," implying that he would attend the event and confront the actor directly. As expected, he arrived at the venue just before the scheduled start time and immediately began a live broadcast, capturing the tension inside the conference hall.

The livestream, which quickly gained traction and amassed nearly 30,000 viewers, reportedly showed Kim Se Ui entering the event space just as Kim Soo Hyun made his appearance. However, his coverage was unexpectedly cut short when event organizers and security personnel intervened, asking him to leave the venue. Approximately ten minutes into the broadcast, the video feed froze as Kim Se Ui was escorted out. A few moments later, he resumed streaming from outside the venue but provided no immediate commentary on the incident.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference marked his first official response to the allegations. Over the past few weeks, the controversy has intensified, with discussions about his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron dominating online forums and social media. As the press conference concluded, Garosero announced that they would be hosting a follow-up livestream to analyze Kim Soo Hyun’s statements and challenge his claims.

The upcoming broadcast is expected to further deepen the controversy, as both sides continue to present conflicting narratives. With tensions escalating and public scrutiny at an all-time high, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days.