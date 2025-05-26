Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook tops buzzworthy drama and actor lists for five straight weeks amid special episode release

Resident Playbook had an impressive run right from its premiere to the finale. Even a week after the medical drama's conclusion on May 18, it continues to trend on Netflix in various countries. According to Good Data Corporation's latest report, it became the most buzzworthy drama, with leads Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won securing the #1 and #2 spots, respectively, on the actor list for five weeks straight.

The satisfying ending of the show, with its leads receiving a happy ending, has left fans still reeling. The broadcast of the special episode on May 24 KST further fueled its popularity, keeping the drama in the spotlight. The show's satisfying ending, which gave the leads a happy conclusion, has fans still reeling, unable to move on from their emotional journey.

Besides Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won, the other OB-GYN second-year residents of the Hospital Playlist spin-off also made it to the actor list this week. Kang You Seok and Han Ye Ji made their second consecutive appearance, with Shin Si Ah breaking in at No. 10. Another drama that is continuing to make buzz after its conclusion is Weak Hero Class 2, with its stars Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook taking the 6th and 9th spots among actors.

Recent releases—Good Boy, Tastefully Yours and Second Shot at Love—also featured at No. 7, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the drama list. Heavenly Ever After and The Haunted Palace have maintained their consistent presence in both the buzzworthy drama and actor lists since their premiere.

Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week:

tvN's Resident Playbook JTBC's Heavenly Ever After SBS' The Haunted Palace ENA's Tastefully Yours tvN's Second Shot at Love KBS2's For Eagle Brothers JTBC's Good Boy KBS2's Pump Up the Healthy Love SBS's Spring of Youth MBC's Crushology 101

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of this week:

Go Youn Jung (Resident Playbook) Jung Joon Won (Resident Playbook) Kim Hye Ja (Heavenly Ever After) Kang You Seok (Resident Playbook) Son Suk Ku (Heavenly Ever After) Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 2) Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace) Han Ye Ji (Resident Playbook) Choi Hyun Wook (Weak Hero Class 2) Shin Si Ah (Resident Playbook)

