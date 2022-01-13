Happy Birthday JYP: 5 collaborative tracks that show off his performance skills featuring Rain, SUNMI and more

Park Jin Young also known by his stage names J. Y. Park or the initials JYP, is a singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and reality television show judge JYP rose to stardom as a singer following the release of his 1994 debut album, ‘Blue City’. In 1997, he became the founder of JYP Entertainment, one of the most profitable entertainment agencies in South Korea. As the head of JYP Entertainment, he has developed and managed highly successful K-pop artists including Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY, as well as Mandopop group Boy Story and J-pop group NiziU.

JYP has created many milestones in his long career like being the first asian producer to create music for American artists like Will Smith, Mase and Cassie in 2004. In 2009, he became the first Korean songwriter to reach the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with the Wonder Girls hit ‘Nobody’ which debuted at No. 76. He is known for his eccentric clothing, bringing about the clear plastic pants in the 90s and remains to be one of the most viral fashion pieces to exist in the K-Pop industry. Besides that, he is known to make interesting music when it comes to his solo activities so let’s take a look at some of his collaborative tracks:-

When We Disco (featuring SUNMI)

This was his first collaboration with SUNMI since her departure from JYP Entertainment and the Wonder Girls. As the name suggests, it has a 70’s disco dreamy synth sound and the MV compliments the catchy music. JYP is known to create more vintage pieces for his solo tracks and this was another smash hit. The song takes listeners back to the simpler yet flashy ‘disco’ era.

Fever (featuring SUPERBEE, BIBI)

This jazzy and jaunty single featured the talented indie artists SUPERBEE and BIBI. The MV had two sets, one where JYP falls for his neighbor, the talented ‘Parasite’ actress Cho Yeo Jung. The dance sets were inspired from the famous film ‘Moulin Rouge’ and the song is definitely a foot tapper!

Who’s Your Mama (featuring Jessi)

One of his very well known singles, ‘Who’s Your Mama’ is an ode to his love for the voluptuous shapes and dips of women and he does not shy away from expressing those feelings throughout the song and the MV is ‘on the nose’ about as well. Jessi’s rap added spice to the song, making it seem like a q and a session between the two. Safe to say, the song has enough impact to be performed by many artists- even the ones who aren’t under JYP Entertainment.

Regrets (featuring Heize)

One of the more slowed down tracks, ‘Regrets’ has an early 2000s romantic pop sound with the spaced beats and beautiful duet between JYP and Heize. The song is a conversation between two estranged lovers who regret leaving many things unsaid. The song is the most different from the list and JYP’s vocals stand out here.

Switch To Me (featuring Rain)

The accompanying music video for ‘Switch to Me’ features the two creatives battling one another to gain attention from a gorgeous lady. They deliver a catchy tune with addictive dance moves, along with humorous scenes starring a surprise cameo from ‘Gangnam Style’ singer PSY at the very end. This track is one of the first collaborations with Rain since his departure from JYP Entertainment. Their chemistry can be seen in the MV as well as in the track. The song has 80’s pop sound with the dreamy and electronic instrumental.

Which song is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.