Happy Heeseung Day: 3 reasons why the ENHYPEN’s member is known to be the ace idol

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Heeseung , Jay, Jake, Sunghoon , Sunoo, Jungwon and Niki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’. In February 2021, ‘Border: Day One’ received a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the group's first certification in the country. On March 25, 2021, Belift announced that ENHYPEN would make their comeback at the end of April. A trailer titled ‘Intro: The Invitation’ was released on April 5, announcing their second extended play ‘Border: Carnival’. The EP was released in conjunction with its lead single ‘Drunk-Dazed’ . On April 8, it was announced that the album pre-orders had surpassed 370,000 copies in three days. By the day before its release, album pre-orders surpassed 450,000 copies.

Heeseung is a member of the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN . He was born on October 15, 2001 and is the center of the group. On June 1, 2020, Heeseung, along with trainees Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, K, and Daniel, via Twitter was revealed as an I-LAND contestant. It was also revealed he had been a trainee for three years and one month. On September 18, 2020, he ranked 5th place, becoming a part of the official lineup of ENHYPEN.

Their second extended play, Border: Carnival, debuted at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart, the group's first chart-topper in Japan, with over 83,000 copies sold. On May 25, Border: Carnival debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It also debuted at number nine in World Albums, number four in Top Album Sales, number four in Top Current Album Sales, and number six in Tastemaker Albums. In addition, ENHYPENmade their first appearance at number 18 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, and ‘Drunk-Dazed’ entered at number three in World Digital Song Sales. Their first studio album, ‘Dimension: Dilemma’, was set to be released on October 12, with a trailer titled ‘Intro: Whiteout’ released on September 17. On September 23, it was announced that the album pre-orders had surpassed 600,000 copies in six days. By October 7, pre-orders had surpassed 910,000 copies. Following the release on October 12, the album placed first on the Oricon Album Chart in Japan and Gaon Album Chart in Korea.

On June 14, Belift announced that ENHYPEN would be releasing their third extended play, ‘Manifesto: Day 1’ on July 4, with a trailer titled ‘Walk the Line’ released on the same day. The EP became their second million-selling album and made them the fastest K-pop group to achieve two such albums. On July 12, the group received their ninth music show win on SBS MTV's The Show with ‘Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)’, followed by wins on Show Champion and Music Bank.

Here’s why he is known to be the ace idol of BIGHIT:-

1. His vocal and rapping skills

Being a trainee for a while, he came to I-Land with a ton of skills that he just further polished in the competition. Known for his vocals, he is often seen showing off his amazing singing skills in ENHYPEN’s title and B-Side tracks! Rapping, on the other hand, Heeseung rarely got rap parts outside of future perfect, blessed cursed or boy in luv cover. He is also the only one who trained as a rapper before quitting to focus on vocals.

And it's easy to hear that he got some experience in that. Heeseung’s rap in blessed cursed is absolutely brilliant and it makes him stand out! And when it comes to live performances (encores) one can really hear the difference between them. Heeseung sounds relaxed, confident, one can see his effort and style he's trying to put into his verse. Even in 2020 where they covered ‘Boy in luv’ by BTS most of the members had rap parts but still Heeseung did the best there. Heeseung currently has the widest vocal range in the group. It can be seen in the covers and other vocal challenges he takes part in and he has a smooth voice that compliments the high notes he does.

Perfect pitch, also known as absolute pitch, is a rare ability that allows a person to identify an exact musical note just by hearing it, without the help of a reference note. There are very few people who are born with this talent. ENHYPEN's Heeseung is one of them.

2. His performance skills

Every member in the group has amazing performance skills but Heeseung’s unique dancing skills stand out. He has insane musicality and he has fluid movements that leave the audience entranced. The expressions, power and smooth moves help him make the unofficial center of the group. From powerful moves in ‘Drunk-Dazed’ to the hip-hop moves in ‘Future Perfect (Pass The Mic)- Heeseung is a standout performer through and through.

3. His popularity amongst trainees in I-Land

His skills were so good that they were well-known amongst other trainees and the time when he entered I-Land, the other participants were intimidated by his visuals and skills and constantly sought him out for advice on polishing their skills! It was even rumored that I-Land was created to find members that would match Heeseung and that’s how it was chosen!

