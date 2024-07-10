10 Best Indie Movies Released In 2024: From All Of Us Strangers To The Bikeriders

If you are a cinephile seeking the next best Indie film to add to your list or looking for a film to help you drive away your monsoon blues, you have come to the right place. Cinema serves as a medium of transportation, combining perfect soundtracks with compelling storytelling that brings joy. Indie films are the cozy sweaters you wear during the brisk winter, and 2024 has been a year of some exceptional works.

From the delightful aging adventures in Thelma to watching the queer love story we have been waiting for in All Of Us Strangers. Here are the 10 best indie films of 2024 so far that you must add to your binge-watch list.

1. Thelma

Have you ever been scammed and felt helpless? Have you fantasized about taking revenge on the people who took advantage of your vulnerability? Well, adding sweetness and spice to the summer movie schedule is Thelma. Oscar-nominated 95-year-old June Squibb plays the role of the grandmother, who goes after phone scammers who thought she was just a harmless old lady. Squib proves them wrong in this delightful comedy-drama that will make you laugh, think, and cry.

While the film hasn't been available for streaming since June 21, reports suggest that June Squibb's dramedy will soon be accessible on various OTT platforms.

2. Summer Camp

A summer friendship comedy drama starring Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Eugene Levy, and Alfree Woodard. Directed by Castille Landon, this film is based on friendship, much like Book Club, Otherhood, Girls Night, and Last Vegas. Taking a swift detour from the young adult romance genre, Landon dives into a story about mature relationships and nostalgia.

Summer Camp is a story about three childhood friends, Nora, Ginny, and Mary, who decide to revisit the summer camp that shaped their lives. It is a comedy film with the perfect blend of emotions. The film is available to rent online.

3. Didi

In this coming-of-age story, Oscar-nominated director Sean Wang makes his feature film debut with this loosely autobiographical story. The movie was critically acclaimed and even won the Audience Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Set in 2008, the story follows a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy who is figuring out life in all its vibrant shades. The story takes you through his life as he navigates friendships, cruises, family and all that teen life has to offer.

4. Kinds Of Kindness

Fresh off his Oscar win, Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos brings forth yet another exceptional work, Kinds Of Kindness. The director reunites with muse Emma Stone in this star-studded anthology movie. The movie stars ​​Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer in a unique lineup. It will take you on a journey with three stories revolving around one man and an unlikely set of events.

5. All Of Us Strangers

Although released in late December 2023, this film, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, deserves to join the list of the best indie movies of 2024. Directed by Andrew Haigh, this emotional film deals with loss, love, and the shattering of one’s beliefs and reality as the story unfolds. The movie was very well received and it will stay with you for a long time.

6. Daddio

This Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn movie is a gift that keeps on giving. Despite its mixed reviews, Daddio is essentially about a conversation with a stranger. A random day in Dakota’s character, Girlie's life leads to the adventure of this movie. It is a conversational movie about complicated characters and how sometimes strangers can have a deep impact in your life.

7. Sing-Sing

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo stars as Divine G in this semi-biographical prison drama. The film is based on the real-life rehabilitation of a wrongly convicted man who finds solace in a theater group inside the prison. Apart from amazing performances from Colman, the movie also stars Clarence Maclin and Sean Dino Johnson, who were both real-life participants in the theater group inside the prison.

8. MaXXXine

The final story in Ti West’s Horror Trilogy will keep you on edge. It is dark and it hits you right in the gut. Following the predecessors X and Pearl, Mia Goth returns as a girl working in the adult film industry, trying to make it as an actress. Things take a turn when a serial killer goes loose and is out hunting young starlets. As Maxine’s past threatens to ruin her future, this crime thriller only goes up a notch. While all of the movies on the list are lighthearted, this one is for the horror and thriller lovers.

9. The Bikeriders

Jeff Nichols’ drama has the makings of an indie flick, even though it stars some A-listers like Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. Set in the 1960s, this story of a biker gang has the potential to become one of the biggest hits of the indie circuit. The movie, which was released on June 21, has yet to announce its OTT debut.

10. The Dead Don’t Hurt

Viggo Mortenson’s Western drama is a passion project. Mortenson has written, directed, and starred in this movie, which brings you all the southern western charm. It revolves around a Danish immigrant who settles in the West for love. Everything changes when he returns after fighting in the civil war. Now, he must fight for the right things, get revenge against the corrupt and rise in unusual circumstances. It is gritty, dramatic, and surprisingly emotional, making it a great watch.

Many new indie movies are yet to be released but have generated all of the buzz. As the year unfolds, these 10 indie movies will satisfy the cinephile in you.

