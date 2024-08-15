10 Natural Disaster Movies To Watch If You Liked Twisters: From Titanic To Contagion

Loosely connected to the original Twister movie storyline, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer Twisters minted money at the box office and garnered appreciation from the audience. Over the years, Hollywood has come up with great plots based on natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, and more. Sometimes these movies become disasters themselves while at other times, these films leave us with a feeling that ‘it’s so bad but a good disaster movie’ in our head.

There’s a thrill of watching the characters trying their best to survive the naturally disastrous situations while thinking ‘Thank God, I’m safe’. However, if you have liked watching the Twisters sequel, we have curated 10 more natural disaster movies for you to watch and enjoy. So, without any delay, let’s take a look at the list.

Contagion (2011)

After going through the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic, you might relate to Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie Contagion. The movie starred an ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. While we surely don’t want to be in a situation like this, the movie portrays the disaster and how society reacts to it, leaving us with a horrifying and eerie feeling at the end of it.

Titanic (1997)

The disaster that happened with Titanic was probably a human fault and it doesn’t come under “natural disaster” but more under “disaster in nature”. However, the way James Cameron portrayed the epic sinking of the ship will leave you in the cold. While the disaster took away many lives, it took away a great love story of Jack (Leonardo Di-Caprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) too.

Twister (1996)

If you have watched Twisters and loved it, then you should definitely give the original movie 1996’s Twister a go. The storyline revolves around a group of crazy storm-chasers who try to help people amid the disastrous tornado in Oklahoma while trying to save themselves from its grasp as well. This iconic movie had a stellar star cast, including Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, and others.

Outbreak (1995)

Outbreak is another movie about viruses that threaten civilization. After smuggling an African monkey into the US, the virus spread like wildfire and a team of doctors were brought in to deal with the situation. In the team, a virus expert played by Dustin Hoffman, and his ex-wife portrayed by Rene Russo were also included. This intensely thrilling movie will keep you on the edge the whole time.

2012 (2009)

2012 is a movie based on the claims that Mayans had predicted about the Earth’s end. The storyline covers every possible disaster, including earthquakes, supervolcanoes, floods, tsunamis, and so on, and shows how John Cusack struggles to survive the disasters along with his kids and his ex-wife in the film.

Armageddon (1998)

It is an iconic movie directed by Michael Bay. Armageddon revolves around a meteor that threatens to destroy the world. To save the planet and the people in it, NASA builds up a team including Bruce Willis who has been an oil driller. They trained them to become astronauts and go up into space and disrupt the meteor before it could make a mark on Earth. But as they get ready, advanced meteors start to give a preview of what’s going to happen. Will the team be able to save the people or not what makes the rest of the narrative?

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Ronald Emmerich’s 2004 movie The Day After Tomorrow is based on climate changes that include every possible weather shift in it. There’s ice, ‘superstorms’, tsunamis, floods - you name it, you got it. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum in the lead, the movie definitely deserves to be on this list.

Deep Impact (1998)

Another meteor-related movie released in the same summer as Armageddon is Deep Impact. It is a more scientifically curated movie than Armageddon with a stellar star cast - Robert Duvall, Elijah Wood, and Morgan Freeman. The plot is quite detailed and the special effects did their job well.

Dante’s Peak (1997)

A lot of movies related to natural disasters were made back in the day, and in 1997 two major volcano eruption-themed movies were out - Dante’s Peak and Volcano. Dante’s Peak was more realistically and structurally well-made than the other revolving around the residents of the small town in Washington who must flee to survive the deadly gasses and pyroclastic flows after the neighboring volcano explodes.

San Andreas (2015)

A Dwayne Johnson starrer San Andreas is a movie about a rescue helicopter pilot and a hero-dad to his daughter. When an earthquake hits California, Johnson is sent to a rescue mission which he faces with bravery even though building-dropping obstacles on his journey. The well-scripted movie deserves a watch and to be on this list.

Well, these are 10 natural disaster movies that you might enjoy watching. Have you watched any of them? Let us know in the comments.

