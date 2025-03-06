2 Hackers Arrested for Stealing Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, And Adele's Concert Tickets Earning 600K USD Profit; Prosecutor Shares Details

Two individuals from New York were arrested on Thursday after they stole around 900 concert tickets and sold them at higher prices, making $600,000. The prosecutor revealed to the media portals that the hackers were charged on the grounds of computerized tampering and conspiracy of the tickets from the Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Adele concerts.

The District Attorney, Melinda Katz, released a statement in which she revealed that the thieves took advantage of the popularity of the musicians and the demand for the concert tickets to pull out the criminal act.

The statement read, “According to the charges, these defendants tried to use the popularity of Taylor Swift’s concert tour and other high-profile events to profit at the expense of others.”

Advertisement

It further stated, “They allegedly exploited a loophole through an offshore ticket vendor to steal tickets to the biggest concert tour of the last decade and then resold those seats for an extraordinary profit of more than $600,000.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the biggest concert of the musician’s career, as well as of the year. The concerts together made $2 billion in sales. The tour tickets had an average price of $204 at the point of sale, and $1,652 on the secondary market.

Meanwhile, Stubhub, the ticket platform, too shared a statement following the arrest of the hackers in the scheme. The organization claimed, “At StubHub, ensuring a safe and secure platform for our fans is our highest priority. Upon discovering this criminal scheme, we immediately reported it to the third-party customer service vendor, Sutherland Global Services (SGS), as well as to the Queens District Attorney’s Office and Jamaican law enforcement.”

Advertisement

The Eras Tour ran for 1.5 years, concluding on December 8, 2024.