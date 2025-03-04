Taylor Swift Sued Again For The Man, Midnight Rain And More Songs by Florida Woman Claiming 25 Million USD in Copyright; Know More

A Florida artist, Kimberly Marasco, has filed a second lawsuit against Taylor Swift, alleging copyright infringement across multiple albums. This time, she has expanded her legal action to include Swift’s frequent collaborators, songwriters Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as Universal Music Group and Republic Records. The lawsuit follows a previous complaint Marasco filed last year, which was partially dismissed due to procedural issues.

Marasco’s initial lawsuit, filed in April 2024, named Swift and her production company, Taylor Swift Productions, Inc., as defendants. However, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Swift from the case in December due to Marasco’s failure to serve the lawsuit on time. The claims against Swift’s production company remain unresolved.

Now, with Judge Jose E. Martinez presiding over her new case, Marasco has refiled her complaint, increasing her demand for damages from $7 million to $25 million. This lawsuit also broadens the scope, citing alleged copyright infringement in songs from The Tortured Poets Department, including "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Marasco’s lawsuit references a range of Swift’s songs, including "The Man" (Lover) and "Midnight Rain" (Midnights), which were also part of her original case. Antonoff, who co-wrote "Illicit Affairs" (Folklore) and "Down Bad" (The Tortured Poets Department), is named in the new complaint, along with Dessner, who is credited on "Hoax" (Folklore) and "Death by a Thousand Cuts" (Lover).

The lawsuit acknowledges the pending legal battle against Swift’s production company but clarifies that this new complaint targets additional defendants. “Plaintiff will once again attempt service upon Taylor Swift but will not include Taylor Swift Productions in this lawsuit,” the filing states.

Marasco has already faced procedural setbacks. Last month, Judge Cannon struck a response she filed for failing to comply with court rules. Meanwhile, Swift’s legal team continues to push for dismissal of the case against her production company.

The defendants in Marasco’s latest lawsuit must respond to the complaint within 21 days of being served. As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the new judge allows the case to proceed or if history will repeat itself.