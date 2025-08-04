5 Hollywood Movies releasing in August 2025: The Naked Gun to The Bad Guys 2

The movie lovers are in for a treat as five new films are set to hit the screens in August. From Liam Neeson pairing up with Pamela Anderson in The Naked Gun to witnessing a haunting mystery of children disappearing in Weapons. Below is the list of movies scheduled to release in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The Naked Gun (August 1)

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer The Naked Gun is out in theaters, and the fans are enjoying the chemistry between the lead pair. The movie revolves around the action-comedy genres, where the actor portrays the role of Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. Just like his father, Frank wants to save the station from closing down by solving cases. As for Anderson, the actress portrays the role of Beth, the officer’s love interest.

The Bad Guys 2 (August 1)

The reformed criminal animals are back. While Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula are giving it their all to be good in the outside world, they are faced with yet another difficult situation. The gang finds themself in a heist, which is masterminded by a new group, The Bad Girls. The movie, which is out in theaters, is a sequel to the 2022 animated film directed by Pierre Perifel.

Advertisement

Weapons (August 8)

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin have come together to star in the upcoming horror-thriller, Weapons. The movie tells the tale of children vanishing from the community at the same time, leaving the parents confused and horrified. Alongside Garner and Brolin, the cast also includes Benedict Wong and Austin Abrams, among others. The film is directed by Zach Cregger.

Freakier Friday (August 8)

Disney has returned with the sequel to the 1988 comedy classic, Freakier Friday. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising their roles in the upcoming film, but this time, it will be more than just a body swap. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the movie will introduce some new faces while bringing back some of the old ones.

Nobody 2 (August 15)

Bob Odenkirk returns for a gritty sequel to the 2021 sequel. Nobody 2 will see the actor portray a rough character who, while on a vacation with the family, comes across bloodthirsty crime bosses. The actor will be joined by Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, and Colin Hanks. The film is directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: As Disney unveils Freakier Friday trailer, here's a look at how the original Freaky Friday performed at the box office