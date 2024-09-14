76th Primetime Emmy Awards: How To Watch This Year's Show Online? Details Explored

The much-anticipated 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television. Hosted by father and son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, known for their sweep with "Schitt's Creek" in 2020, the event will air live on ABC. Leading the nominations this year is FX's "Shōgun" with 25 nods, followed closely by "The Bear."

When are the 2024 Emmys?

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How to Watch the 2024 Emmys Without Cable

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event with live TV streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be LIVE streaming exclusively in India on 16th September at 5:30 AM IST only on Lionsgate Play.

What Channel are the Emmy Awards on in 2024?

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on ABC. Those with Hulu can stream it on-demand the next day.

Who is Hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards?

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the creators of "Schitt's Creek," will host the show. They expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the event in an actual theater after winning their Emmys in a quarantine tent.

Advertisement

Who is Presenting at the 2024 Emmy Awards?

This year's presenters include Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Jane Lynch, and many more.

Who are the Nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

Standout nominees include FX's "Shōgun," FX's "The Bear," Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," Max's "Hacks," and ABC's "Abbott Elementary." You can check out the full list of nominations to see which of your favorite shows are in the running.

ALSO READ: Top actresses in their 50s who are at the pinnacle of their Hollywood careers