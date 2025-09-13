Will Jacob Batalon and Zendaya Achieve College Admission Success in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's Why Fans Think So

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most highly anticipated films of Marvel. Amid the buzz created by the film on social media, the fans are navigating Ned’s future in the upcoming film.

While the plot details of the Tom Holland starrer are majorly kept under wraps, the new set photos have dropped hints about what the fans could expect from the fourth film of the franchise.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the audience witnessed Doctor Strange scraping off the world’s memory of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, including that of MJ and Ned, setting a base for the new film.

What can fans expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

As for the pictures from sets, Jacob Batalon’s Ned is seen wearing an MIT shirt, confirming that he might join the reputed institute, alongside Zendaya’s MJ. Meanwhile, the reunion between the main trio of the franchise filled the audience with excitement, as they will return to the screens after four years.

Apart from Ned’s future, the fans are also wondering if they will get to witness Zendaya in a completely different look. In the photos from the sets, the actress is intentionally seen to be hiding her hair, which has caused the audience to speculate if she will don a red-hair look, just like in the comics.

The production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in early August and the cast has completed shooting for more than a month. Previously, Marvel Studios also introduced a new Spider-Man suit with a bigger spider on the character’s chest. Additionally, as per the media reports, the superhero will fight more than one villain in the film while also having support from Hulk and the Punisher. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.