Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025 Winners List: The Studio, The Penguin Lead Wins as Julianne Nicholson and Bryan Cranston Score Acting Honors

The first night of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring winners across top categories. Julianne Nicholson (Hacks) and Bryan Cranston (The Studio) were among the major acting winners, along with Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt) and Merritt Wever (Severance).

Rebel Ridge won TV Movie, while Arcane took home Outstanding Animation. The Studio led with nine Emmys, followed by The Penguin with eight and Severance with six. Other winners included Andor, Love, Death + Robots, The Boys, Bridgerton, and Adolescence. The ceremony continues Sunday before airing September 13 on FXX.

Here's the winners' list for the first night:

Guest actress in a comedy series

Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)

The Penguin

Prosthetic makeup

The Penguin

Period or fantasy/sci-fi makeup (non-prosthetic)

House of the Dragon

Period costumes

Bridgerton

Contemporary costumes for a series

The Studio

Contemporary costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie

The Penguin

Fantasy/Sci-Fi costumes

Andor

Period or fantasy/Sci-Fi hairstyling

Bridgerton

Contemporary hairstyling

The Penguin

Production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more)

Severance

Production design for a narrative program (half-hour)

The Studio

Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one-hour or more)

Andor

Casting for a drama series

The Pitt

Guest actor in a comedy series

Bryan Cranston - The Studio

Casting for a comedy series

The Studio

Casting for a limited or anthology series or movie

Adolescence

Stunt coordination for comedy programming

The Righteous Gemstones

Stunt coordination for drama programming

The Boys

Stunt performance

The Boys

Animated program

Arcane

Character voice-over performance

Julie Andrews - Bridgerton

Individual achievement in animation (juried)

Arcane - background design

Arcane - color

Love, Death + Robots - production design

Love, Death + Robots - character animation

Love, Death + Robots - character design

Choreography for scripted programming

Étoile

Picture editing for a single-camera comedy series

The Studio

Picture editing for a multi-camera comedy series

Frasier

Guest actress in a drama series

Merritt Wever - Severance

Picture editing for a drama series

Andor

Picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Special visual effects in a season or a movie

Andor

Title design

Severance

Special visual effects in a single episode

The Penguin

Motion design (juried)

Octopus!

Sound editing for a comedy or drama series

The Last of Us

Sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special

The Penguin

Sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour)

The Studio

Sound editing for an animated program

Arcane

Sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie

The Penguin

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)

Severance

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation

The Studio

Performer in a short form comedy or drama series

Desi Lydic - The Daily Show

Music composition for a series (original dramatic score)

Severance

Music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score)

The Penguin

Original main title theme music

The White Lotus

Music supervision

The Studio

Original music and lyrics

The Boys - Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas

Cinematography for a series (half-hour)

The Studio

Cinematography for a series (one hour)

Severance

Cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie

Adolescence

Guest actor in a drama series

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Television movie

Rebel Ridge

