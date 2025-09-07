Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025 Winners List: The Studio, The Penguin Lead Wins as Julianne Nicholson and Bryan Cranston Score Acting Honors
The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards night one saw The Studio top the winners list, with big wins for The Penguin, Severance, Andor, and acting honors for Julianne Nicholson and Bryan Cranston.
The first night of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring winners across top categories. Julianne Nicholson (Hacks) and Bryan Cranston (The Studio) were among the major acting winners, along with Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt) and Merritt Wever (Severance).
Rebel Ridge won TV Movie, while Arcane took home Outstanding Animation. The Studio led with nine Emmys, followed by The Penguin with eight and Severance with six. Other winners included Andor, Love, Death + Robots, The Boys, Bridgerton, and Adolescence. The ceremony continues Sunday before airing September 13 on FXX.
Here's the winners' list for the first night:
Guest actress in a comedy series
Julianne Nicholson - Hacks
Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)
The Penguin
Prosthetic makeup
The Penguin
Period or fantasy/sci-fi makeup (non-prosthetic)
House of the Dragon
Period costumes
Bridgerton
Contemporary costumes for a series
The Studio
Contemporary costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie
The Penguin
Fantasy/Sci-Fi costumes
Andor
Period or fantasy/Sci-Fi hairstyling
Bridgerton
Contemporary hairstyling
The Penguin
Production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more)
Severance
Production design for a narrative program (half-hour)
The Studio
Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one-hour or more)
Andor
Casting for a drama series
The Pitt
Guest actor in a comedy series
Bryan Cranston - The Studio
Casting for a comedy series
The Studio
Casting for a limited or anthology series or movie
Adolescence
Stunt coordination for comedy programming
The Righteous Gemstones
Stunt coordination for drama programming
The Boys
Stunt performance
The Boys
Animated program
Arcane
Character voice-over performance
Julie Andrews - Bridgerton
Individual achievement in animation (juried)
Arcane - background design
Arcane - color
Love, Death + Robots - production design
Love, Death + Robots - character animation
Love, Death + Robots - character design
Choreography for scripted programming
Étoile
Picture editing for a single-camera comedy series
The Studio
Picture editing for a multi-camera comedy series
Frasier
Guest actress in a drama series
Merritt Wever - Severance
Picture editing for a drama series
Andor
Picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Special visual effects in a season or a movie
Andor
Title design
Severance
Special visual effects in a single episode
The Penguin
Motion design (juried)
Octopus!
Sound editing for a comedy or drama series
The Last of Us
Sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special
The Penguin
Sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour)
The Studio
Sound editing for an animated program
Arcane
Sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie
The Penguin
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)
Severance
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation
The Studio
Performer in a short form comedy or drama series
Desi Lydic - The Daily Show
Music composition for a series (original dramatic score)
Severance
Music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score)
The Penguin
Original main title theme music
The White Lotus
Music supervision
The Studio
Original music and lyrics
The Boys - Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas
Cinematography for a series (half-hour)
The Studio
Cinematography for a series (one hour)
Severance
Cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie
Adolescence
Guest actor in a drama series
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Television movie
Rebel Ridge
