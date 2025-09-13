Liam Hemsworth Gets Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Couple Makes it Official on Social Media

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged! The actor put a ring on his longtime girlfriend after dating for five years. The couple took to their social media accounts to share the happy news with their fans, where the model also flaunted her diamond ring.

The news of the duo taking the next big step in their relationship comes after they sparked engagement rumors in the previous months. Fans believed so after they spotted Brooks donning a blingy ring while on the yacht with the actor.

The pair first met in 2019, and began to date the same year. However, they announced their romance publicly in 2021, by sharing a picture together on social media.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ engagement announcement

On Instagram, the Lonely Planet star and his fiancée announced their engagement with a carousel post. In the first picture, Brooks hugged Hemsworth from the back, and the latter held her hand, showing off her ring and posing for the camera.

In the next slide, the model shared a picture of a beach, with the waves hitting the shore, making the fans wonder if the actor popped the big question to the model at the location.

In the final picture of the post, Gabriella only showed off her hand, with the ring on her finger.

The comment section of the post is filled with congratulatory messages and love from the fans and friends from the industry.

Meanwhile, the couple has often shared pictures of each other on social media, giving the audience a glimpse of their romance through the years. In 2020, a source close to the duo revealed to the media portal, "Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together." They also confirmed that the two are “serious” about each other.

The marriage will be the second for Liam, as previously he had tied the knot with Miley Cyrus. The former partner filed for divorce in over a year.

