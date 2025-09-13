Super Mario Bros 2 Confirms Official Title and Release Date, Here’s All You Need to Know About Upcoming Sequel

Super Mario Bros. 2 got an official title and a release date. The sequel to the April 2023 movie is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, bringing Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy back on the screen together.

As for the new name of the film, the studios announced that the upcoming cinematic piece will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it will hit theaters in the first half of 2026. The new title and the release date were announced by the makers during the Nintendo Direct on Friday, ahead of celebrating the franchise’s 40th anniversary on September 13.

All we know about Super Mario Bros. 2

The upcoming animated film has gotten its title from Nintendo’s hit video game, Super Mario Galaxy, which was released in 2007. As for the event, Nintendo Direct began showing off the teaser of the sequel, which is soon to hit the big screens. In the preview, Mario was seen napping under a tree, with Princess Peach’s castle viewed in the distance.

The audience also witnessed glimpses of Monty Mole burrowing underground, Cheep Cheeps taking a dip in the stream nearby, and Toads jumping around the castle. As for the cast of the movie, Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy will be joined by Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson. The actors will lend their voices to their respective characters in the new film

.As for the original movie of the franchise, The Super Mario Bros. performed exceptionally well at the box office, collecting USD 1.36 billion worldwide. The film has gone on to become one of the most successful video game adaptations. Moreover, the Super Mario film currently sits at the fifth position in the box office collection after Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, and Frozen 2.

The Super Mario Galaxy is scheduled to release in theaters on April 3, 2026.