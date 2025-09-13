Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Get Together With Former’s Dad Lenny Kravitz: Is Couple Heading Towards a Serious Relationship?

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have sparked romance rumors amid the duo hanging out quite often. The pair is currently in New York, as they were photographed on the streets of the Big Apple, taking a stroll.

Amid the couple’s recent appearance, the source close to the pair shared that the musician and the actress-director met with the latter’s father, Lenny Kravitz, in the city.

With the big move pulled out by Kravitz and the former One Direction band member, the fans speculate if they are serious about each other and have officially entered a romantic relationship.

The couple was first spotted together in Rome days ago.

Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles serious about each other?

Following their first spotting together, sources close to the Big Little Lies actress and Harry Styles revealed that the pair have great chemistry. They shared with People Magazine that the couple "have lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together."

Moreover, an insider also dropped details about Kravitz meeting her dad, the musician Lenny Kravitz, along with the Watermelon Sugar High crooner. They stated, "Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoë’s dad over lunch. Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.”

Previously, it was reported by Deuxmoi that the pair was spotted kissing in the European city, making their fans wonder if they plan on keeping it casual or if the sparks have already flown.

Zoë Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum. The duo worked together on Blink Twice, where the actress marked her directorial debut, and the Marvel star played the lead.

Before being snapped out with Kravitz, Harry Styles was clicked kissing a mystery woman at the Glastonbury festival. The woman was later recognized as Ella Kenny, the producer of Noir Studio, in London.

