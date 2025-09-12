One Battle After Another EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio on his dream collaboration with Benicio Del Toro and their camaraderie

One Battle After Another is gearing up to become the next big thing in cinemas! Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, written, directed, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti, the film brings along a father-daughter story like no other.

Revealing exclusively to Pinkvilla, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about joining forces with the legendary Benicio Del Toro and how the latter allowed it to be an enjoyable experience for him. The American star likened him to Obi-Wan Kenobi of the film, raising excitement for what awaits the viewers in the movie. "I've always wanted to work with Benicio [Del Toro]. He had a unique vision for what he wanted this Sensei character to be,” he said, dishing about the character of Sensei Sergio that the Puerto Rican star plays.

Delving into the details of how his years of wisdom allowed the actor to bring a more nuanced portrayal. “He just brought a truth to who this man was, and he was firm in his belief of what he would and wouldn't do, which created this amazing camaraderie between these two men.”

Talking about the dynamic shared between his own character, Bob Ferguson, and that of Sensei Sergio, he revealed, “They are somewhat friendly, they know each other by way of Bob’s daughter, when they are propelled into a very dangerous circumstance. They share the same integral values of freedom and what is right and what is not right—he has a line that freedom means no fear, and it's something that my character's forgotten. Sensei is kind of Bob’s Obi-Wan Kenobi who makes him believe in himself."

What is One Battle After Another about?

The film follows a group of ex-revolutionaries who come together following the disappearance of one of their daughters as their arch nemesis surfaces after 16 years.

One Battle After Another will be premiering in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025.

