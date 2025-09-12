Demon Slayer The Movie: Infinity Castle X Review- Fans call big-screen rendition 'perfect', check out 9 posts before watching

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has arrived in global theatres after a fabulous run domestically, and it’s shattering records left, right, and center. Following the Infinity Castle arc of the manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge, it shows off the story of the Demon Slayer Corps, who have been trapped inside the Infinity Castle by Muzan Kibutsuji. The slayers must now hunt for Muzan and take down other powerful demons who stand in their way to succeed.

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle about?

One of the most anticipated battles breaks down when Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka stand against the Upper Rank Three Akaza. It allows the demon to reflect on his past and recall all the moments that led up to his current state. The film was initially released in Japan on July 18, 2025. Meanwhile, the world premiere was set for September 12 for global audiences, while being dubbed in multiple languages. Fans of the animated series have shared their emotional reactions online after watching the movie, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns, praising the character arcs, the animation, and the overall storyline, including how it allowed them to feel so many things at once.

What do the people think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle?

A young fan shared their experience of a family outing with their father to the cinema to check out the film and how amazing the experience was: “Dad and I saw "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.” It was amazing. I cried a lot. I’ve been so excited to see these manga panels animated. The visuals are breathtaking and the music amplified each scene, tying the action and emotions together. Ufotable is the GOAT.”

Indian fans, where screenings have begun as early as 5 am due to the overwhelming demand for the tickets, have reviewed it, “Now I understand the hype around #DemonSlayer! That Hashira Training finale where all the Hashiras united was pure goosebumps”.

One fan called it 'perfect,' praising the Akaza vs. Tanjiro and Giyu fight as the best in the entire series so far, "Demon Slayer Infinity Castle was perfect. The manga was already good, but this... this was amazing. Akaza vs. Tanjiro and Giyu is probably the best fight in Demon Slayer (until the Kokushibo fight). And the emotional moments are HIT even if you already know they’re coming. 11/10."

Some others were critical of the film and shared their two cents about the pacing, "while having pacing issues and being underwhelming at times, still a very enjoyable experience with some phenomenal shots, amazing action sequences, and exquisitely well-done emotional moments that make up for an exhilarating watch. 9/10"

While some stuck to a few words to do their bidding:

Many others chose the visuals to do the talking instead.

