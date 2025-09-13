Why did Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam file for divorce before their 29th wedding anniversary? Find out about daughter’s involvement

Akon is quite a popular name in the Hollywood music industry. Well, his popularity is not restricted only to the West, but he has a massive fan following in India as well. And this is the reason that the news of his divorce has broken the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. As per reports, the singer and his wife, Tomeka Thiam, have called it quits after 29 years of marriage.

Akon’s wife Tomeka requested legal joint custody of their daughter

As per reports in the Free Press Journal, Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind filing for a divorce. This reason itself hints at the fact that their relationship has reached a point of no return. In her legal documents, Thiam noted the date of separation as “TBD”, suggesting the situation has been unfolding gradually.

The couple are parents to a 17-year-old daughter named Journey. The singer’s wife has requested joint legal custody while seeking primary physical custody. She has also asked for Akon’s visitation rights. Beyond custody, she’s also seeking spousal support, while asking the court to deny Akon any such claims in return — a move that has sparked further public interest, especially considering the timing.

Akon’s views on Polygamy

For the unversed, in his previous interviews, Akon has been open about his practice of polygamy and claims that it is accepted in his cultural beliefs. In a 2022 interview, he claimed both dating and marriage as real relationships and revealed that he has 9 children. The singer further stated that he may not always be present for events like holidays and recitals, but he ensures his family’s needs are met.

Interestingly, Akon and Tomeka were about to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary in a couple of days.

Akon’s Bollywood career

Akon was introduced to Bollywood by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He sang 2 songs in the SRK and Kareena Kapoor-led film Ra.One. Chammak Challo went on to become quite popular and is still loved by fans.

