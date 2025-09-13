Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Relationship Timeline: Actor Puts a Ring on Girlfriend of 6 Years After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged. The couple is set to take the next step in their relationship after being together for the past six years. The duo announced the happy news with their fans on social media by sharing a carousel post where the model cuddled up with the Lonely Planet star and showed off her diamond ring.

Hemsworth and Brooks have been dating since 2019, and the pair made their romance official in public in 2021, with the actor sharing a group photo alongside his brother Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and their wives.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship timeline

As Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks will be setting their wedding date soon, here’s a glimpse of the couple’s romance evolving over the years. The Hunger Games star, following his divorce from Miley Cyrus in 2018, made headlines for hanging out with the model after they were spotted grabbing brunch together.

2020: A year later, a source close to the duo revealed to People Magazine that Hemsworth and Brooks “spent a lot of time in Australia together.” They also added that the pair is serious about one another.

2021: The couple went Instagram official with their romance. The pair joined the Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, and his partner at the Golden dinner hosted in Sydney. The same year, an insider shared with US Weekly, “They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner.”

2022: Gabriella Brooks gave company to Liam on his 32nd birthday. The actress-model also teased the internet with a shirtless photo of the actor, which she went on to post on her social media. Meanwhile, a source went on to compare Hemsworth’s relationship with Miley Cyrus and Gabriella Brooks.

They claimed, “He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama.” The insider added, “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together, and it’s comfortable and easy.”

As for the couple’s engagement, the industry friends have been sending in congratulatory messages across for the soon-to-be-weds.

