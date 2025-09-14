Blake Lively Shuts Out Taylor Swift After Engagement to Travis Kelce: No Role in Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s fallout has been making headlines for nearly a year, and it seems the end of their decade-long friendship is now confirmed. While the pop star is celebrating her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, Blake Lively has reportedly accepted that their friendship is over.

According to Daily Mail, a source close to the Hollywood actress shared that Lively knows she will not be part of Swift’s wedding plans. The insider said, “This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence.”

The source added, “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

Blake Lively moves on from friendship fallout

Reports earlier this year suggested that Blake Lively had reached out to Taylor Swift seeking forgiveness. However, the singer did not respond, which signaled that the friendship was unlikely to be repaired.

The source also clarified that Lively is not dwelling on Swift’s engagement or upcoming wedding. “She’s not sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged because she’s got her own life to focus on,” the insider explained.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has spoken publicly about the fallout. For years, the two were spotted together at events and family gatherings, which made their friendship a familiar topic among fans. Their silence has only fueled speculation about what went wrong.

Here’s what fans want to know about Taylor Swift’s next chapter

While Swift’s personal life continues to be a subject of interest, her professional career is also in the spotlight. The Grammy-winning artist is preparing to release her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 12. This will be her first album in over two years, and fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for new music.

At the same time, her fiancé, Travis Kelce, had a mixed start to the new football season. The Kansas City Chiefs lost their opening match to the Los Angeles Chargers, while Swift was in Brazil focusing on her album release.

