A Bridgerton Star Just Debuted Their BIG Engagement Ring Alongside Fiancé at London Red Carpet and It's Not Who You Think

A Bridgerton star proudly showed off her engagement ring as she attended a London premiere alongside her fiancé. The actress in question is none other than Sabrina Bartlett. The ring shone just as bring as the glow in the performer’s face.

According to People magazine, Bartlett attended the London premiere of Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary titled OCEAN on May 6. She looked gorgeous in a pastel blue gown that consisted of a draped neckline and flutter sleeves.

Advertisement

On the other hand, her husband-to-be, Lachie Stewart, who is reportedly an Australian businessman, looked dapper in a black suit, topped with a bowtie.

For the unversed, the actress, who played opera singer Sienna Rosso in the aforementioned Netflix show, revealed that she was engaged in December 2024. She rolled out the grand announcement on her Instagram handle.

She included two sweet pictures in the post. In the first photo, both individuals stood while looking at the camera. She made sure to flaunt the bling on her finger. The next snap was a selfie, where the actress pouted, while her fiancé smiled while looking at the camera. Bartlett captioned the post with, “Lach’d in.”

Many individuals shared positive comments under the post, including her Bridgerton co-star, Jessica Madsen, who commented, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhh amazing. huge congrats my love xxxxxxx.”

As of now, it is reportedly unknown when the actress and her beau started dating. She first shared pictures of herself ans her fiancé on Instagram in October 2023, in which they seemingly enjoyed their getaway in Greece.

Advertisement

As far as Bartlett’s professional front goes, the actor has been cast in the upcoming venture titled, F*** Valentine's Day, per Deadline. Apart from her, the project also features Marisa Tomei, Jake Cannavale, Virginia Gardner, Skylar Astin, Natasha Leggero, and Lil Rel Howery.

ALSO READ: F1 Trailer: Brad Pitt Gears Up to Race Through Life in Upcoming Joe Kosinski Directorial; WATCH