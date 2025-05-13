F1 Trailer: Brad Pitt Gears Up to Race Through Life in Upcoming Joe Kosinski Directorial; WATCH

Brad Pitt has returned to the screens with one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, F1. The actor plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to the race tracks at an older age. The trailer for the upcoming movie was dropped by Warner Bros. and is hailed by the Top Gun: Maverick director, Joe Kosinski.

Pitt, who last appeared in Wolfs alongside George Clooney, will share the screen space with Damon Idris, Simone Ashley, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Kim Bodnia, among others.

The trailer opens with Pitt's character, Hayes, getting a talk from Condon's character, Kate, who tells him that the business of the race is dependent on his comeback. Kate says, "Let's get this straight: We all lose our jobs if you can't pull off a miracle."

A little further in the preview, Sonny meets with his old friend, Ruben, to whom he says, "No Pressure." In response, the latter claims, "None." The trailer cuts to the conflicting scenes between Sonny and Joshua, as the duo goes up against each other.

As for the plot, the official synopsis reads, "In the 1990s, Sonny Hayes was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world."

It continues to state, "Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

Meanwhile, following the release of the trailer, the director of the movie confirmed that both Pitt and Idris drove the real racing cars.

F1 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27.

