Adolescence: Is Brad Pitt’s Production Company in Talks With Creators of Netflix Series for Possible Season 2? DEETS

Adolescence has created wonders on digital screens. The Netflix show is one of the blockbusters of the current times, giving the audience a gripping story to hold on to. Amid the massive success of season 1, the reports by Deadline revealed that Brad Pitt’s production house, Plan B, is in talks with the makers of the series for a potential season 2.

In their conversation with the media portal, the co-presidents of Plan B, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, shared that they are in touch with the director of Adolescence to discuss the “next iteration” of the Netflix series.

While sitting down for an interview with the outlet, Gardener stated that the team has been brainstorming ideas for the next season in order to blow the minds of the viewers, just like with the first season. The co-president of the production house claimed that they can “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA, [and] not be repetitive.”

Kleiner, on the other hand, stated that he just wishes for the co-creators, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, to be on board with the idea of a second season.

Adolescence is a four-episode series that revolves around a teen boy, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering one of his female classmates. The series follows the legalities that take place following the crime. With the release of the show, it caught the attention of millions of viewers within the first week itself. It initiated a conversation and dialogue revolving around gender-based abuse.

As per the current Netflix ranking, the show stands at the fourth position in the U.K.

Meanwhile, opening up about the cinematography and one-take episodes of the show, the producers stated, “Phil’s style of doing the episodes in one take is not a gimmick. It’s very much in conversation with the subject matter.”

All episodes of Adolescence are available to stream on Netflix.

