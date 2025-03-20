Why Was Adolescence Star Ashley Walters Almost in 'Tears' While Filming Episode 2 of Critically Acclaimed Netflix Show? Actor Reveals

Ashley Walters recently shed light on one of his most horrifying moments on set. The actor reflected on the time he ruined a one-shot take in the newly released Netflix series Adolescence.

During an appearance on the Capital XTRA Breakfast Show, Ashley Walters confessed that he was “nearly in tears” after messing up a take. However, he also shared how his director came forward to console him.

The moment was brought up when host Shayna Marie mentioned that Walters’ co-star, Stephen Graham, had revealed that the Top Boy star had accidentally ruined a shot.

Speaking about the incident, Ashley Walters admitted, “It did happen, yeah. In episode two, I chase a kid at the end, and I used his name when calling my son instead of my son’s character’s name—right at the end.”

He went on to say that the series’ director, Philip Barantinix, came to comfort him. “I was in bits, bro,” Walters recalled.

Comparing his cast and crew to a football team, Walters emphasized that everyone has to work together. He admitted that he was on the verge of tears, explaining that it had been such a good take—only to be ruined by his mistake.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ actor further shared that Philip Barantini tried to console him by saying things like, “No, but maybe, you know, the character is so discombobulated…”

Hearing these words, Ashley Walters then asked the director for another take.

This revelation came after audiences were stunned to learn about the one-shot technique used in filming Adolescence . The technique was the brainchild of director Philip Barantini, who is known for his unconventional approach, which he applied to all four episodes of the series.

Adolescence is written by Stephen and Jack Thorne. The series was recently released on Netflix and has already started making waves among viewers.