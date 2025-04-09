Adolescence Tops Netflix's Streaming Chart, Surpassing Bridgerton Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 3 With 114 Million Views

Adolescence is undoubtedly one of the most loved series on Netflix. With its intriguing storyline, the show has now topped the streamer's charts. Just last week, the U.K. limited series entered Netflix’s list of the most popular English-language series of all time. Debuting at No. 9, Adolescence knocked out the second season of Bridgerton and pushed Stranger Things Season 3 down to No. 10.

Interestingly, Adolescence is now reportedly in fourth place on the list, with 114 million views—all within just 24 days.

The series now sits just behind Wednesday Season 1, which has 252.1 million views. Next on the list is Stranger Things Season 4 with 140.7 million views, followed by Dahmer: Monster with 115.6 million views.

With two months still left in its viewing window, the U.K. series in question has a strong chance of surpassing both Stranger Things and Dahmer in the rankings.

As per Variety, 17.8 million of the show's total 114 million views came during the May 31–April 6 viewing window, making it the No. 1 TV title of the week.

Among other titles on the streamer, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer debuted at No. 2 with 12 million views in its first seven days. Meanwhile, Pulse recorded 6.5 million views, and Devil May Cry garnered 5.3 million views within just four days.

They were followed by The Residence, which had 4.6 million views in its third week.

Adolescence is a British television drama series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. The story centers around a young boy, Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old who is arrested on suspicion of murdering his classmate, Katie Leonard.

The series features a strong cast including Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, and more.

