All Movies Releasing In May 2024 Ft. The Fall Guy, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes & More

The past months of this year have been a mixed taste for the movies that were released. From Henry Cavill starrer Argylle to Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney's Madame Web, from hugely acclaimed Dune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire- we have seen a great number of releases. Among these, few could not meet the expectations but others fulfilled what audiences wanted to see.

Now several movies are coming in May. The calendar for this month starts with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You. Let's find out what are the other movies releasing this summer.

Idea of You

Directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Westfeldt, based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, this movie stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. It also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan. The story follows the story of a single mom and the lead singer of a world-famous boy band. The rom-com is scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios via Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

The fall Guy

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, this American action comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers will be released by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024. The Fall Guy follows Ryan's character Colt Seavers, a stuntman who said goodbye to his work, and gets invited by his ex-girlfriend, who was making her big-budget Hollywood directing debut. There he was to be the stuntman for Tom Ryder, a famous actor. When Ryder goes missing, Colt must find him and save him in hopes of reconnecting with his past love, saving the film, and proving he's the best stuntman there.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

This science fiction action film directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman is the sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), and the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. The official synopsis for the film from 20th Century Studios reads:

"Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

The movie stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy, and Dichen Lachman. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios on May 24, 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

This post-apocalyptic action adventure film co-produced and directed by George Miller, is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise, serving as both a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character Imperator Furiosa, with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, and Alyla Browne also starring.

In June 2022, an official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," the description read. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.

The Garfield Movie

In The Garfield Movie, Chris Pratt stars as Garfield. The rest of the cast includes Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield's father Vic, Nicholas Hoult as Jon, and Harvey Guillén as Odie, while Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The official synopsis for The Garfield Movie reads:

"Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

The movie premieres on May 24 worldwide.

