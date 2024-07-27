'There Were Accidents': Interview With The Vampire Cast Reveals They Filmed Season 2 In Haunted Theatre

Interview With the Vampire cast reveals trial scene was filmed in haunted theater: 'People were very concerned.' "It was annoyed we were there," Sam Reid says of the spirit. Aptly, the cast of AMC's Interview With the Vampire had some dead personnel on set with them while filming season 2.

Eerie Encounters on Set

Stars Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Delainey Hayles (Claudia), and Assad Zaman (Armand) revealed during Entertainment Weekly's 2024 Comic-Con studio that episode 7's trial scene was filmed in an abandoned factory in Prague. The location, reportedly haunted by an "annoyed" ghost, witnessed several accidents, including a crew member breaking their ankle and Delainey Hayles falling off the stage on the day the writers' strike was announced. Hayles described the incident as an out-of-body experience, while Reid mentioned that a crew member brought sage and protective candles to the set to ward off the spirit.

Respecting the Ghost

Despite the unsettling atmosphere, the cast and crew maintained respect for the ghost, hoping for peaceful coexistence. Zaman mentioned their approach of showing respect to the spirit, asking to be left alone to finish their work. Reid reiterated the ghost's annoyance with their presence but highlighted the collective efforts to calm the situation and continue filming.

Created by Rolin Jones and adapted from Anne Rice's gothic novel, Interview With the Vampire has been renewed for season 3 by AMC. The cast shared their excitement for the upcoming season, hinting at new musical elements and the potential return of characters despite their season 2 fates. Sam Reid praised the talented writers and composers working on the show, joking about the possible inclusion of various musical instruments. Watch the cast discuss their haunted theater experience and more from EW's Comic-Con coverage above.

