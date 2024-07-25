America’s Got Talent Adds Surprising Live Golden Buzzer Twist for Season 19

America's Got Talent will take a few weeks off as NBC and Peacock concentrate on the Olympics in Paris, giving fans plenty to think about. Week after week, an incredible group of aspirants seeking their big break and a genuine shot at fame participated in America's Got Talent season. The audition rounds for this season concluded on Tuesday with some of the best performances to date. In addition to wrapping up the Season 19 auditions, the most recent episode featured an exciting announcement from host Terry Crews.

New Golden Buzzer twist at AGT

Terry Crews shocked everyone with a big twist that will impact the live shows this year: "For the very first time in America's Got Talent history, the Golden Buzzer is about to go live."

Starting on August 13, when AGT returns, each judge will be awarded an extra Golden Buzzer, which gives one act a slot directly in the final round, bypassing the audience votes—a development that potentially should make the competition more interesting and full of surprises.

Season 19's double Golden Buzzers

With the addition of double Golden Buzzers during the audition process, Season 19 has already seen its fair share of twists. Terry Crews was given only one chance to send acts directly to the live shows, while each judge was given two chances.

Simon Cowell selected singer Liv Warfield and drone group Sky Elements, Heidi Klum chose singers Richard Goodall and Pranysqa Mishra, Howie Mandel picked dance group Brent Street and young singer Reid Wilson, Sofia Vergara opted for dance group Legión and comedy duo Schumacher, and Crews' choice was comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

