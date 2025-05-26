And Just Like That Season 3: Check Out Episode Schedule For New Installment of Sarah Jessica Parker's Show
With Just Like That starring Sarah Jessica Parker releasing their third installment, know major important details about the show’s schedule, where to stream, and more!
The hit Sex and the City spin-off show, And Just Like That, will return to your screen with its season three, starring the beloved cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and many others.
The show will air its new episode every Thursday, from May 29 to August 14. The audience can stream the show on MAX. Check out the detailed episode schedule of the upcoming season 3 per Decider.
Episode 1: Outlook Good (Thursday, May 29)
Episode 2: The Rat Race (Thursday, June 5)
Episode 3: Carrie Golightly (Thursday, June 12)
Episode 4: Apples to Apples (Thursday, June 19)
Episode 5: Under the Table (Thursday, June 26)
Episode 6: Silent Mode (Thursday, July 3)
Episode 7: (Thursday, July 10)
Episode 8: (Thursday, July 17)
Episode 9: (Thursday, July 24)
Episode 10: (Thursday, July 31)
Episode 11: (Thursday, August 7)
Episode 12 (Thursday, August 14)
Apart from the above-mentioned actresses, season 3 of the show will also feature Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, Cathy Ang, Niall Cunningham, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, Sebastian Pigazzi, and John Corbett.
Sarah Ramirez and Karen Pittman fall among the actors who won't be returning for the new installment, per the reports.
The audience can watch the upcoming season 3 of And Just Like That on MAX and JioHotstar.