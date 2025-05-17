Sarah Jessica Parker Panicked and Begged Her Agents to Get Her Out of Sex and the City: Here's Why

Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to exit Sex and the City even before she started filming for the iconic series as Carrie Bradshaw. In a recent interview, she revealed that she begged her agents to get her out of the show when it got picked by HBO in the late 1990s.

While speaking to her co-star Kristin Davis on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast, Parker revealed that even though she had a “lovely” experience shooting the pilot in 1997, she panicked thinking about what could happen next.

She said, “And when the show was picked up, I panicked. I was like, ‘I can’t be on a TV show. I don’t think I’m suited for that life'.”

On a call to her agents, she said, “Hey, can you get me out of this?” She was so opposed to the idea of working on the television that she offered to work on multiple movies for HBO to fulfill her contract terms.

But her agents talked her out of the panic mode and convinced her to do it for a year, and promised to get her off the show if she didn't want to continue.

“It’s very hard to explain. It also kind of depressed me. I think that it was the idea of doing the same thing over and over and over again,” she told Davis. At the time, Parker thought that “committing” to a series meant she “couldn’t do all those things.”

And just like many of us, she also thinks that the idea was “absolutely wrong” because it helped her become a household name. Once she started shooting, she fell in love with the team, and she wanted to be on the set every single day.

Sex and the City helped her bag an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The series ended in 2004, but two movies were added to the franchise in 2008 and 2010.

Currently, Parker also stars as Bradshaw in the sequel series, And Just Like That. Season 3 of the show will premiere later this month.

