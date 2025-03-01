Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis Gets Candid About HILARIOUS Reason She Didn’t Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin: ‘I Remember…’
Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis opens up about dating Alec Baldwin, confessing hilarious details about their past relationship. Read on to know the details.
Kristin Davis recently opened up about her former romance with Alec Baldwin. She even admitted that there was a hilarious reason why she was reluctant to break up with the actor. It was his Amagansett home that she fell in love with.
The Sex and the City actress, 60, disclosed that though she wasn't certain what the future held for them, she couldn't bring herself to leave Baldwin's beautiful home.
Davis humorously revealed on the February 27 episode of Literally! with Rob Lowe, "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett."
She continued, "I remember I was at work and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica [Parker], I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.'"
She added that she did not want to break up with Baldwin "because I like his house. It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but it's true."
Baldwin, who is now 66 years old, bought the 10,000-square-foot mansion in 1996 as per People. When he put it on the market in 2022, per the outlet, he said, "[I] fell in love with this place the moment I came here."
Kristin Davis, a single parent to her two children, Gemma, 13, and Wilson, 7, also firmly rejected the idea of going on dating apps, despite her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker urging her to join.
