Angelina Jolie And Son Knox Become Another Hollywood Duo Helping Those Affected By LA Wildfire

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox have become another Hollywood duo to come forward and help those in need during a serious calamity. According to reports, the actress from Mr. and Mrs. Smith and her 16-year-old son have stocked up on essential items to provide to needy families.

As reported by Page Six, the mother and son were spotted shopping for essential supplies, including food, water, and other necessities, on January 9, 2025.

The actress from Maleficent expressed her concerns about the distressing situation in an interview with The Daily Mail. Jolie also mentioned that she was housing people at her Los Feliz home.

“Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house,” the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress told the outlet.

Moreover, Angelina Jolie went on to add that she will also be donating to fire relief efforts in the coming days. For those who do not know, the actress from Gone in 60 Seconds shares her kids with Brad Pitt, another Hollywood A-lister to whom she was previously married.

Earlier this week, Jamie Lee Curtis also announced that she would be donating around $1 million to help victims affected by the natural disaster. She plans to donate this amount with her husband, Christopher Guest.

Meanwhile, other big names who have come forward to help and contribute to the cause include Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and his wife, actress Meghan Markle.

