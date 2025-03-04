A Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Praises Blake Lively Amid Her Legal War With Justin Baldoni; Says ‘She’s Great…’

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig did not shy away from expressing his appreciation for Blake Lively. The filmmaker, who has repeatedly shown his support for her amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, recently praised the actress once again.

According to E! News, during this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Feig reportedly shared how he continues to support Lively.

While speaking with the publication, Feig mentioned that they recently attended Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary event together and “just had a blast.” He went on to praise the Age of Adaline actress, saying, “She’s great, she’s awesome.”

In addition, Feig spoke about his upcoming project, the sequel to A Simple Favor (2018), titled Another Simple Favor, starring Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Michele Morrone.

The filmmaker revealed that the sequel will feature many “twists and turns, lots of beautiful Italian scenery, great costumes, and some amazing performances.” The movie is set to premiere on May 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

Feig has publicly supported Lively on multiple occasions amid the controversy she is currently facing. In February, when the organizers of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival announced the sequel’s world premiere at the Austin-based event in March, the news was shared on Instagram, according to People.

A user reportedly asked in the comments whether the final cut was by Feig or Lively. In response, the director clarified that it was his cut, adding, “There is no other cut.” He also stated that Lively has been “supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator, and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up.”

As for the feud with Justin Baldoni, which reportedly began on the set of It Ends With Us, directed by Baldoni, netizens are closely following the latest updates on the matter. Many individuals on various social media platforms are not hesitating to share their unfiltered opinions about the drama.