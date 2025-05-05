Selena Gomez Shuts Down Benny Blanco Cheating Rumors With Theresa Marie; See How

Selena Gomez is handling the heavy rumors about her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in her own way. The highly acclaimed musician recently took to social media and uploaded a few memories that might have shut down the newly surfacing rumors and all those who have been spreading them.

As per reports, the Good For You singer uploaded a story on her Instagram that had an image of Benny Blanco playing with the couple’s family dog as well as his nephew.

For those who do not know, it is Theresa Marie Mingus with whom Gomez’s beau had been linked in the cheating rumors. Interestingly, the post was uploaded a day after some fans noticed that Selena Gomez had unfollowed Theresa Marie Mingus on Instagram.

It is crucial to know that the last time Gomez and Mingus were seen together was at a March 10 birthday party.

The speculations surfaced after Benny Blanco was seen dining with Marie, who also happens to be his fiancée's former assistant, at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Meanwhile, some followers of Selena Gomez even claimed that Theresa Marie Mingus was seen visiting Blanco’s house when Gomez was not present. It is crucial to know that there is no evidence to back these claims.

In a TikTok video, one even claimed that Blanco had subscribed to Mingus’ OnlyFans page, with no evidence of this either. At present, Theresa Marie Mingus follows Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on Instagram.

In another instance, Selena Gomez even uploaded a post of herself and a few friends along with Blanco on Instagram.

Gomez captioned this post, “Supper club. Engagements, childhood food and Dave, sorry I didn’t try your pasta?”

In the picture, Benny Blanco and the couple’s friends could be seen having a party. Meanwhile, the Lace It producer could be seen preparing food.

