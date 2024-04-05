Are Courtney Miller And Shayne Topp Married? Here's What We Know

It was very much in character for Smosh duo Courteney Miller and Shayne Topp to announce their wedding on 1st April, aka April Fool’s Day. This left fans questioning whether the duo actually got married or whether this was all an elaborate prank. But in a recent statement to PEOPLE, Miller clarified that she really is married to her Smosh co-worker.

Shayne and Courtney shared the pictures of their wedding on 1st April

Many fans did not believe that Shayne and Courtney actually got married because the couple posted pictures of their courthouse wedding on 1st April, which is also April Fool’s Day. Many people thought this was an elaborate prank they were playing on the fans.

The happy couple posted pictures of their wedding day, with Courtney wearing beautiful shorts and a sleeveless white dress and Shayne wearing a dapper dark brown suit. It also featured a photo of Shayne proposing to Courtney on his knees with a ring. However, the carousel of pictures, as well as other Smosh members commenting on the post and congratulating the duo, was not enough to make their fans believe the news, and they still thought that this was an elaborate prank and every one of their friends and co-workers were in on it.

Many fans commented on the post, asking if the news was real. One even commented saying, “Y’all are playing 4D chess with our hearts rn” while another commented a day later asking, “okay april fools day is over now WHAT TF IS GOING ON?” Many fans shared the same feelings as their comment section was flooded with questions.

Courtney Miller cleared up all the confusion

However, it was Courteney Miller who came forward and assured everyone that she and Shayne did indeed get married. In a statement to PEOPLE, the comedian said that releasing the news of their wedding on April Fool’s Day was pre-planned. “We planned to make an announcement about our marriage on April Fools’ Day, and it was hilarious,” she said.

She also added, “Shayne and I indeed got married on March 29th, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. It's so wonderful to be married to my best friend.” The 28-year-old YouTuber said that it feels wonderful to finally have their relationship out in the open and that "The fans' reactions have been very heartwarming.”

Courtney also posted some other pictures from their wedding day on 2nd April, clearing up doubts. As it turns out, the Sosh duo really are married and we could not be happier for them.

