Is MCU's Agatha All Along Returning For A Season 2 On Disney Plus? Find Out

It's the season of the witch, however, fans might have to say goodbye to Agatha Harkness for good as the limited series concludes on Disney Plus with the finale now streaming. The chances of getting an Agatha All Along Season 2 look limited to none.

The story of Agatha Harkness gets rounded off as Disney Plus and Marvel Studios conclude the sequel to WandaVision. Harkness, portrayed by Kathryn Hahn, walks the witch's road with her cover as she strives to regain her lost magic.

Hahn is joined by a stellar cast including Aubrey Plaza as Rio/Death, Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff/Teen, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart.

The producers, Disney and Marvel Studios continue to refer to it as a limited series which means it was meant as a nine-episode arc. Now that the finale is streaming, fans can clearly figure out what the MCU intended to do with the story. With a tremendous potential for the continuation of Billy and the ghost of Agatha's journey, the rising anticipation for a second season is only natural.

The series arose mainly because of the highly favorable reception of Hahn’s character in WandaVision, which was also a limited series. This makes the second season quite difficult, although Marvel Studios could pivot to create a sequel based on Agatha or any other character in the show. However, it is highly unlikely especially since there's no official statement regarding a second season.

Moreover, series creator Jac Schaeffer mentioned how she approaches storytelling, stating that she treats Agatha All Along in a similar manner as WandaVision. Schaeffer does not find the thrill in letting the audience spend more time with their favorite characters in a show. She told Script Mag, “The thrill for me is I can really take the audience’s hand and lead them on a journey that makes them want to come back week to week."

Schaeffer continued, "It’s also why I haven’t yet made a multi-season show because I throw everything into that season. I’m like this. These are all my tricks. You get them all in this limited series." She likes to take her fans through a narrative where there is a beginning and an end and therefore does not feel multiple seasons would be necessary for the story.

All the episodes of Agatha All Along are now available for streaming on Disney Plus.

