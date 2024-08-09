Taylor Swift Fans Turn Vienna Into Celebration Hub After Concerts Canceled Over Planned Terrorist Attack

Taylor Swift fans have shown up in the streets of Vienna after the singer’s Eras Tour shows scheduled at Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8-10 were called off abruptly due to a planned terrorist attack.

However, Swifties gathered in the city to sing along to her songs and trade friendship bracelets which are a cultural trademark among her fan base.

Travel blogger Kimberly Kephart perfectly captured the moment when she shared videos on Instagram Stories showing large groups singing to Taylor’s songs such as You Need To Calm Down and Lover. Supporting the Grammy-winning songstress, multiple signs backing Swift were seen hanging on houses.

Fans express their feelings about this all over social media. In one post, a fan uploaded a video of people singing All Too Well (10-minute version) from Swift's re-recorded Red album with this caption: "The Vienna Taylor Swift shows may have been canceled, but you can’t break the spirit of Swifties. This is girlhood. Turning something ugly into something beautiful."

For those who had planned to attend the shows, the Vienna Tourist Board has provided alternatives. Some museums around town have opened doors free of charge. The Swarovski Kristallwelten store has offered a crystal surprise upon presenting a valid concert ticket.

The announcement on cancelation of Swift's concerts was made on 7th August after two individuals were arrested over planned attacks during the concerts.

Advertisement

While immediate danger has been “minimized”, Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl has noted that there is still an “abstract danger” in the city, according to BBC. Austrian authorities subsequently confirmed that a 19-year-old suspect had confessed to planning an explosion and knife attack at Taylor Swift’s concert.

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Completely Terrified’: Taylor Swift Once Reflected On Touring Fears After Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert Attack