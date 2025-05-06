A Look Inside the 2025 Met Gala: Decor, Dining, Cocktails, and More

The Met Gala 2025 brought a new layer of creativity to the annual charity event. Celebrities arrived on the blue carpet channeling their best interpretation of this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and Tailored for You dress code.

The event is known for its extravagant fashion and stunning decor, harmonized with the theme of the night. This year was no different! Although only the attendees have the luxury of exploring every nook and cranny at the Met Gala, we have a few interesting details.

Advertisement

The red carpet wasn’t all red but was midnight blue dotted with white-and-yellow blooms, and the decor also had a floral vibe. Vogue revealed that the gala included a climbing tower of narcissus flowers by artist Cy Gavin.

His painting Untitled (Sky) was projected on the ceiling of the Temple of Dendur during dinner. Over the years, stars have gushed about the amazing food. This year, the cocktails, dinner were overseen by chef Kwame Onwuachi.

He’s from the restaurants Tatiana in Lincoln Center and Dōgon in Washington, DC. James Beard Award-winning chef Onwuachi has created this year’s menu and spoke to Vogue about his inspiration.

“I was inspired by Black dandyism and the Black experience in fashion—it’s pulled from so many different avenues and routes of the diaspora,” he told the outlet. “I wanted to encapsulate all of that, from the hors d’oeuvres to the plated dinner at the gala,” he added.

Advertisement

The outlet also revealed that the guests will be served hoecakes with crispy chicken, mini chopped cheeses, cornbread topped with caviar, and curry chicken patties during the cocktail hour.

The dinner will consist of papaya piri piri salad, creole roasted chicken with lemon emulsion, rice and peas. A special hot sauce and a Bodega Special Cosmic Brownie are also on the menu at the 2025 Met Gala.