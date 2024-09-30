Attorney For New Sean Diddy Combs' Accuser Claims Tape Connected To Rapper Features 'High-Profile' Person; DEETS

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape, sexual assault, and pornographic content.

A lawyer for a new Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuser is claiming she was recently contacted about the sale of one of Diddy's tapes, which she identified as pornographic in nature. The lawyer, named Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, appearing on NewNation’s Banfield, according to People, claimed that the tape not only features Diddy but also another high-profile figure, who seems not to be an active participant in the videotaping, given the person isn’t directly looking into the camera.

“There already have been tapes leaking around in Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood,” Mitchell-Kidd said on Friday, September 27, on the earlier mentioned show. “But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge,” she continued.

“I can tell you the video was pornographic in nature,” the lawyer added, saying she believes it was shot at the now-incarcerated music mogul’s Atlanta home.

After being asked by correspondent Laura Ingle to elaborate on the celebrity she identified in the alleged video, Mitchell-Kidd held back on giving out a name but mentioned the person is “more high profile” than Combs.

ALSO READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Removed From Suicide Watch, Receives Family Visit Amid Sex Trafficking Charges: Source

Mitchell-Kidd also divulged details about the earlier mentioned new Diddy accuser during her Banfield appearance, saying she was assaulted by the rapper and one of his associates in 2018. She said her client managed to escape by running into the street from Diddy’s clutch after she learned he was planning on sex trafficking her. The incident, per her, happened at one of the alleged victim's friends’ houses, who had industry ties.

Advertisement

Mitchelle-Kidd said she plans on filing a suit against Diddy within the week.

The allegations come as Combs remains behind bars on charges of “racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution,” following his September 16 arrest.

The Bad Boy Records founder pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on September 17 but was denied bail. He appealed for his release again, but the initial ruling was upheld.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, however, recently told TMZ that his client is eager to testify during his pending trial and tell his side of the story. Combs’ next court appointment is on October 9.

It was reported last week that Combs is detained in the same unit of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto mogul. The area of the center is notorious for being dangerous and understaffed.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ashton Kutcher's Resurfaced Photos With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Have Not Affected His Marriage To Mila Kunis; Source Ridicules Divorce Rumors