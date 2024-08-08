'Balance Beam Act'; Tim Blake Nelson Sheds Light On His Bang Bang And Captain America: Brave New World Characters

Tim Blake Nelson has already impressed us with his spectacular acting skills in movies such as O Brother, Where Art Thou? And the TV series Watchmen. However, he is not stopping from showing dedication towards his roles varying in genres.

The actor who has been working with acclaimed directors will now be seen portraying a character of a boxer in Bang Bang. Talking about his role in the drama movie, Nelson has stated a few lines that surely fill us with more respect for him.

The Dune: Part Two actor recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, during which he stated that he keeps himself three to four months away from any sort of physical “manifestation” that his next role demands from him.

Further talking, Nelson stated to the outlet that an actor is not just who plays the part on screen but is the one who carries it every day. He further added that an actor has to keep his body and mind ready to play the role.

Tim Blake Nelson will be seen playing the character of Bernard “Bang Bang” Rozyski, a boxer who has his glory days far behind him. Playing the role of a boxer who was once a pro but now is simply training his grandson, Nelson reflected on the time he prepared himself for it.

The actor stated that he was not picked to play the role at first because he is small and also is not a heavy-weight person, with no natural build of a boxer. So when he was given the role, he had to become one for which Nelson trained himself in the boxing gym for six weeks. The gym which was in Manhattan was filled with seasoned fighters, from whom he picked up their boxing etiquette as well as their mindset, while also watching some boxing movies, added the actor.

Moreover, the director of the movie, Vincent Grashaw, also holds great experience in boxing so it worked as a plus point for Nelson. Grashaw guided Nelson on the set of the movie in Covington, Kentucky.

Talking about his role as Rozyski, Nelson stated, “It presented a balance beam act for me as an actor.”

Besides Bang Bang, Nelson will be reprising his more than a decade-old role as Samuel Sterns. Nelson was seen playing this character in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008.

While the scientist, Sterns has been absent from all of the MCU events until now, he will be shown to have become a villain called The Leader. Talking about his role in the Marvel Studios film, Nelson has reflected on the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World which makes Sterns' character more interesting. The writers at Marvel have written him in a way that it really demands maturity for an actor to play the role, stated Nelson.

“I wouldn’t have been able to play what they’ve written 16 years ago,” the Old Henry actor stated.

Bang Bang was released on June 11, 2024, while Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.

