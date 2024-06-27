What Is The Controversy Behind It Ends With Us Starring Blake Lively

Fiction has evolved significantly, with genres like fantasy and romance utilizing it extensively. People are drawn to true stories, and many movies based on these stories are rarely controversial unless they address sensitive issues like racism. The upcoming romance drama film It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, has sparked controversy due to its long-standing criticism, despite its sales of over four million copies.

The controversy behind It Ends With Us

People who have read the book claimed it was full of domestic violence and criticized Hoover for romanticizing abuse rather than conveying a clear message. Initially published in 2016, although it received criticism, some fans defended it. The adaptation to the screen sparked discussions on social media, with many condemning the portrayal of domestic violence against women or people in love.

As a result of the constant criticism, the movie which was supposed to be released in February 2024, was delayed to August 9, 2024. With the official trailer implying that the film had been altered, criticism has swept all over social media, ultimately becoming controversial. The current debate surrounding the film stems from the fact that It Ends with Us isn't supposed to be a love story but rather one that encourages people to stay away from abusive partners.

The film Lily Bloom, starring Blake Lively, was criticized for casting changes from the novel. The book's protagonist, Lily Bloom, is in her twenties, while the film's Lily is thirty-six, making her fifteen years older. The author later admitted that she should have written Lily younger, as these issues are more common in women beyond their thirties.

The author's attempt to romanticize Lily and Ryle's toxic relationship has been problematic for readers, as it worsened Lily's life. The introduction of Atlas should have prompted Lilly to end her relationship with Ryle, but the author complicates matters. Despite her initial negative encounter, Lily decides to move forward.

Even after her divorce from Ryle, she lets him stay in their daughter's life. These minor plotlines have sparked controversy in both the book and the film, in addition to the major issues we've discussed above. For this reason, readers argue that It Ends with Us should not have been a love story from the beginning. Ultimately, Colleen Hoover acknowledged that her mother's experiences inspired the novel, thus, she had to include certain aspects, despite being controversial.

The story, which focuses on Lily's childhood love story with Atlas, was marketed as a romance novel to attract readers. This problem arises from the fact that people enjoy romance in all stories. As the film is yet to be released, there may be meaningful changes that book readers may appreciate.

More about It Ends With Us

The official synopsis for It Ends with Us, according to Colleen Hoover's website, is as follows:

"Lily hasn’t always had it easy. She’s come a long way from the small town in Maine where she grew up — she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business. So, when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily’s life suddenly seems almost too good to be true. As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan — her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatene"d.

In brief, Lily, a successful neurosurgeon, finds love with Ryle Kincaid, but her life takes a dramatic turn when her former boyfriend, Atlas Corrigan, appears. The story is more than a love triangle, as Lily struggles to forget Atlas, who is abusive to her due to his jealousy. Despite their intense feelings, Lily persists in their relationship, leading to a toxic relationship between the three.

