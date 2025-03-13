Tom Brady Unveils His ‘True Love’ as Ex Gisele Bundchen Welcomes New Baby; DEETS

Gisele Bündchen is settling into life with her newborn. The supermodel welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, in February, and according to a source, she is doing well and enjoying this new chapter.

"Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," the source told PEOPLE. "She focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived." Now, she is slowly easing back into her routine, including yoga and outings with her older children.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady appears to be reminiscing about his passion for football. The retired NFL star posted a photo of himself throwing a football on Instagram Stories on March 11, captioning it "True Love" with a strong-arm emoji.

Brady, who shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, has been known for cryptic social media posts following his ex-wife’s major life updates.

Just a day after Bündchen’s baby news, Brady shared a quote about love on his Instagram Stories. "I really think the secret to being loved is to love… And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," he reposted, adding, "Love this."

Back in November, after Bündchen revealed she was expecting, Brady posted another thought-provoking message about perseverance. "It is not the critic who counts… The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena," the post read.

Gisele Bündchen is touched by how her children, Vivian, 12, and Benjamin, 15, have embraced their new sibling. According to an insider, her older kids have been helpful with the baby, and she often gets emotional seeing them all together. She still finds it hard to believe she has a newborn and feels blessed.

While Bündchen has not revealed her baby’s first name, sources confirmed that his middle name is River, keeping with the model’s tradition of water-themed names. Her daughter’s middle name is Lake, and her older son is called Rein.

The Brazilian model has been open about the challenges of parenting, especially after her 2022 divorce from Tom Brady. In a 2023 interview, she mentioned that co-parenting was a continuous learning process.

She acknowledged that some days were easier than others and noted that her children were very smart and aware of what they could get away with. Bündchen also shared that her household had different rules from Brady’s but her focus was on maintaining balance for her kids.