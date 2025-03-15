Is Ben Affleck in a Love Triangle With Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez? Source Reveals They Are 'Done With Him'

Ben Affleck is reportedly involved in a web of complicated relationships after his divorce from his newer ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. He remains in the spotlight, with recent public sightings and rampant rumors of reconnections with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

Garner and Affleck, Hollywood's former golden couple, were seen embracing on a family paintball adventure, fueling rumors that their close friendship may blossom into a romance once again. Although those close to Garner claim she's still devoted to her long-time partner, John Miller, insiders indicate things might be more emotionally complicated backstage.

The duo were recently snapped being cozy with each other in a warm embrace at a paintball outing celebrating their son Samuel's 13th birthday. According to Page Six's sources, the photos complicated the matters at the Garner household a bit with Miller giving her an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, Lopez seems to be diving into work, as she is filming Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy movie. However, as per The Post, following the divorce from Affleck, "[Lopez] is actually devastated. She’s keeping it together publicly but she’s told everyone around her not to trash Ben. She doesn’t want to get down in the dirt with him."

The source added, "I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer Lopez again recently. The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other."

Both the actresses, the outlet's insiders say, have been united by co-parenting and shared experiences with Affleck, presenting a front of unity in spite of tabloid descriptions of a feud. Garner, whose steadfast support for Affleck through his struggles with addiction and well-publicized scandals has been unwavering, continues to be a constant presence in his life.

With both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez preoccupied with their careers and families, sources of the outlet indicate they may have emotionally moved on — even if Ben Affleck has not. Whether this new chapter concludes in reconciliation or ultimate closure, only time will tell.