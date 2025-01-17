Ben Stiller Talks About His Reconciliation With Christine Taylor: ‘I Really Am So Happy’

Ben Stiller recently expressed how lucky he feels about getting back together with his wife, Christine Taylor. Making an appearance on The View, the actor from Night at the Museum shared details about his fresh start with his old love during the January 16 episode.

“I don’t know how it happened other than we both wanted it,” Ben Stiller stated when asked about how he and Taylor fell in love all over again, while most couples simply move on.

Further speaking on the show, the actor from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty added, “Now, every day that we’re together, we do not take it for granted. At least, I know I don’t, because you know it could go away. That, to me, is the gift of our relationship—having that awareness every day—and I really am so happy that we’re together.”

For those who may not know, the couple, who have starred alongside each other in several projects, tied the knot back in 2000. They share two children: a daughter named Ella, 22, and a son, Quinlin, 19.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separated in 2017; however, they found themselves in love again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expanded on how getting separated gave them the time and space to reflect on what their relationship truly meant.

Back in March 2023, Christine Taylor opened up about her split with Ben Stiller during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While emphasizing that family has always been her top priority, she explained that she and her then-estranged husband had begun to grow in different directions.

Advertisement

Speaking on the show, the Craft alum added that although the decision to separate was a mutual one, it was still a difficult and emotional experience for both of them. During their time apart, they each took the opportunity to figure things out for themselves as individuals.

ALSO READ: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Mother’s Favorite Ben Stiller Film; Find Out